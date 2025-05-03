How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Texas (Game 3)

The No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (38-9, 15-7 SEC) won the series over the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-7, 19-4 SEC) on Friday night and will go for the series sweep on Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

In the last two games, the Razorbacks have outscored the Longhorns 15-1. They blanked Texas 9-0 on Thursday and won 6-1 on Friday night.

The Hogs handed the Longhorns their first series loss of the season and did so with dominant pitching. Arkansas' pitching staff struck out 14 Texas batters on Thursday night and 15 on Friday night.

"I mean, the difference in the ballgame was really pitching," Van Horn said after the win Friday. "I think we walked them twice and struck them out 15 times. I think they walked us nine times, struck us out five. I think they hit us five times."

The trio of Gage Wood, Gabe Gaeckle and Aidan Jimenez were solid all night long for the Hogs. Texas only amassed five hits and its only run came on a solo home run in the fourth inning.

"Obviously, we had a chance to win the game and you’re playing a team that’s ranked No. 1 in the country," Van Horn said. "They don’t lose very many games. They’re explosive. They can come back. We just felt like those are the guys we needed to go with. We had a chance to win it, let’s win it."

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn was coy Friday night when asked who would take the mound to start Saturday's game. Prior to the series, neither Arkansas nor Texas announced a starter for the series finale, and Van Horn said it would be either "a right-hander or a left-hander."

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to stream.