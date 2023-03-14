The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) will take on the UNLV Hustlin’ Rebels (5-8) for two midweek games at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Arkansas is coming off yet another 4-0 week, defeating Army 7-5 in a midweek matchup and sweeping Louisiana Tech over the weekend.

UNLV has not played a game in nearly a week with their weekend series at Cal Poly cancelled due to heavy rains in the San Luis Obispo area. The Hustlin’ Rebels did play two midweek games last week at Oklahoma, falling in both games 11-6 and 8-7.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Parker Coil will be back on the mound Tuesday as he makes his second career start for Arkansas and fifth overall appearance. In his last start, Coil went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on one hit during last Tuesday's matchup against Army. He struck out three and walked just one batter in the contest. Coil's earned run average sits at 6.75, the lowest of the three pitchers that have made midweek starts for Arkansas — LHP Zack Morris and RHP Ben Bybee are the other two.

UNLV will have senior right-handed pitcher Joey Acosta on the bump Tuesday, as he will be making his fourth start of the season. In all three of his previous starts, the right-hander has gone at least five innings, allowing 18 runs on 11 hits and striking out 15.

