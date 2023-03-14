How to watch No. 7 Arkansas vs UNLV, starting pitchers, more
The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) will take on the UNLV Hustlin’ Rebels (5-8) for two midweek games at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Arkansas is coming off yet another 4-0 week, defeating Army 7-5 in a midweek matchup and sweeping Louisiana Tech over the weekend.
UNLV has not played a game in nearly a week with their weekend series at Cal Poly cancelled due to heavy rains in the San Luis Obispo area. The Hustlin’ Rebels did play two midweek games last week at Oklahoma, falling in both games 11-6 and 8-7.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Parker Coil will be back on the mound Tuesday as he makes his second career start for Arkansas and fifth overall appearance. In his last start, Coil went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on one hit during last Tuesday's matchup against Army. He struck out three and walked just one batter in the contest. Coil's earned run average sits at 6.75, the lowest of the three pitchers that have made midweek starts for Arkansas — LHP Zack Morris and RHP Ben Bybee are the other two.
UNLV will have senior right-handed pitcher Joey Acosta on the bump Tuesday, as he will be making his fourth start of the season. In all three of his previous starts, the right-hander has gone at least five innings, allowing 18 runs on 11 hits and striking out 15.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) vs UNLV Hustlin’ Rebels (5-8)
When: 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, 3 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Rotations
Tuesday: UNLV RHP Joey Acosta (1-0, 5.87 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Parker Coil (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
Wednesday: UNLV RHP Jordan Hanson (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. Arkansas TBA
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls after the fourth weekend of play:
D1Baseball – No. 7 (+1)
Perfect Game – No. 3
NCBWA – No. 6 (+1)
USA Today Coaches – No. 6 (+2)
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7
Baseball America – No. 7 (+2)
~ Arkansas and UNLV have met five times on the diamond with the Hustlin’ Rebels leading the all-time series 4-1. The Razorbacks and Rebels split a midweek series and UNLV swept the Hogs in a weekend series in Las Vegas back in 1994.
~ Arkansas is 21-8 against teams from the Mountain West Conference with 9 of their wins coming against San Diego State.
~ UNLV enters the week 17-20 all-time against SEC competition, playing just 7 of the 14 teams in the league.
~ UNLV was picked to finish first out of seven teams in the Mountain West preseason poll.
~ Three Hustlin’ Rebels were named to the preseason All-Mountain West team: center fielder Rylan Charles, left fielder Austin Kryszczuk and second baseman Edarian Williams.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
More of HawgBeat's Arkansas Baseball Coverage
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas sweeps Louisiana Tech, Weekend MVPs
WATCH: Van Horn, Hollan, Wegner, Stovall recap 15-6 win over Louisiana Tech