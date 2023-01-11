No. 15 Arkansas will face the toughest test of its season Wednesday when No. 4 Alabama comes to town for a top-15 showdown at Bud Walton Arena.

The last time out for both squads went much differently for each team, as the Hogs suffered their second loss out of three conference game at Auburn, 72-59, while the Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky at home, 78-52.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman's squad has struggled out of the gate in conference play for each of the past three seasons. Though his team advanced to the Elite Eight that past two years, he said that's no guarantee this year.

"Just because it’s happened that way the last two years doesn’t mean that that’s going to happen this year," Musselman said. "You look at our road games towards the end of the year, you’ve got to go at Tennessee and you’ve got to go at Alabama. But I will say this, and I learned it a long time ago from my father, your schedule often dictates wins and losses at times, as well."

While the Razorbacks have struggled offensively over the past three games, scoring just over 63 points per outing, Alabama has been on a tear, averaging 80 points over the past three contests.

The Crimson Tide are led by the SEC's leading scorer and projected lottery pick Brandon Miller, who is scoring 19.1 points per game. Musselman said Alabama head coach Nate Oats has his team rolling.

"They’ll shoot a lot of threes, but they also are really good getting to the basket," Musselman said. "Really good dribble-drive team. And there’s a reason they’re ranked fourth in the country because they’re really, really good and they have a really difficult non-conference schedule. They did an awesome job winning those games that they scheduled. They’re a really confident team."

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Wednesday's game between Arkansas and Alabama: