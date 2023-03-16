The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to kick off a third straight NCAA Tournament run with a victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday afternoon inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Arkansas, which is the 8-seed, is less experienced than the 9-seed Illini as far as the postseason goes, but that's not holding it back from having confidence.

"We are just trying to teach those (younger) guys and want them to know coming into this game, it's going to be hard, we know that," Davonte Davis said. "Nobody wants to go home. So we just want to come in and play as hard as we can and execute for sure. I think by saying that, if we do that, we can win. So the first game, just come in and play hard."

Illinois is a long team that plays physical basketball and presents a tough matchup in the paint as the nation's No. 2 team in blocks per game (5.7). The Illini also ranked No. 2 in the Big 10 and 29th in the country in rebounding this season.

"They do have great size, and when you look across the board they can block a shot at every position," head coach Eric Musselman said. "That's unique to play a team that 1-5 can alter shots and when you put together a roster with length, that's one of the things that you want to do. That's one of the advantages that you want to have is to try to make people shoot over the top of you."

While the Illini have a pair of transfers in Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor) that the Razorbacks have experience against in the NCAA Tournament, the Hogs have two star freshmen in Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black that can give Illinois fits.

"Nick is an outstanding scorer," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "He is a capable guy of getting 20 every night he steps on the court. And he can do it in a variety of ways. He can do it off catch-and-shoots, he can do it off the bounce, they're going to put you in ball screens.

"And Anthony does it in so many different ways. He's got the length, the size, downhill he can overpower you at the rim with that length. He's got just uncanny quick hands and can bother you with steals on the defensive side. Again, he's a 6'6, 6'7 point, so they have great size on the perimeter with those two."

The winner of Thursday's matchup will advance to the Round of 32 to face the winner of 1-seed Kansas and 16-seed Howard.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Thursday's game between Arkansas and Illinois: