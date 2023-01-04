The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1) will return home to Fayetteville for their SEC home opener Wednesday against the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0).

Under first year head coach Dennis Gates, the Tigers sit with just one loss entering the matchup. Gates brought in seven transfers to help improve his squad, and it has paid off so far.

"They’re a team that looks like they’re having fun together, and they’re really healthy," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. "I don’t see an injury on their team. They’ve got a returner whose a star in Kobe Brown, who's an all-league player. They did a great job in the portal...So, it’s a well-coached, confident basketball team, and they’re probably playing their best basketball of the season their last two games."

Missouri's top player didn't transfer in, though, as senior Kobe Brown continues to play at a very high level for the Tigers. Brown has scored 61 points over the last two games, which were both wins over ranked Illinois and Kentucky teams.

"He can score the ball from 3-point land, he can score the ball off the bounce," Musselman said. "They’re running him handling the ball as a pick-and-roll player, which is a new dimension to his game. To have a 4-man or if they go small ball and he plays 5, to have that guy be a ball handler in an angle/elbow pick-and-roll…he’s a movable piece that you can put in scoring positions in different spots on the court."

Arkansas will once again be without star freshman Nick Smith Jr., who continues to nurse a right knee injury. After an ugly offensive performance at LSU last Wednesday, Musselman has tried to switch things up at practice.

"Practices have been good," Musselman said. "We’ve cleaned up some things both offensively and defensively. And we’ve gone more live than we probably ever have in the seven-and-a-half years I’ve been a college coach to try to clean up some areas that we want to improve on, both offensively and defensively."

The Hogs saw zero points from players off the bench against LSU, and that can't happen against a Missouri team that is No. 1 in the SEC and third nationally in points per game (88.8).

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Wednesday's game between Arkansas and Missouri: