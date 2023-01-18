How to watch to Arkansas-Missouri, projected lineups, more
No. 25 Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) will hit the road for the fourth time since conference play began with a trip to Columbia, Mo., Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3) for the second time this month.
The Razorbacks will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, all of which they lost by double-digits. Missouri is on a two-game losing streak itself, both defeats coming on the road at Texas A&M and Florida.
With a highly-touted roster and back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, head coach Eric Musselman and the Hogs seem to have a target on their backs each week.
"We have six freshman that obviously have not experienced college basketball, and some other guys that probably haven’t played in these type of atmospheres," Musselman said. "Then you add in the fact that the team has had success the last two years, then you add in the fact that every day that this team has been together they’ve been ranked. So there is a little bit of an excitement when Arkansas plays on the road right now."
The Hogs and Tigers met on Jan. 4 inside Bud Walton Arena, and Arkansas erased a 17-point first half deficit to emerge victorious, 74-68. Wednesday's matchup presents a whole new challenge for two teams that have both struggled lately.
"How the game unfolds, we don’t know," Musselman said. "Every game has its own themes and we have a Plan A, Plan B, Plan C on how things could go, but you’ve got to read the game and make adjustments as they happen."
After a crushing loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday, Musselman said his team practiced hard and with focus on Monday. Though his team is full of talent, it is still trying to piece things together.
"You've just got to try to coach your team, every possession, in practice, and every minute," Musselman said. "You've got to continue to tinker. I mean, you can't keep doing the same thing as a player or as a coaching staff. I think that's been something that's been very successful in the past is continuing to try to figure out who we are."
The Tigers boast a 10-1 home record this season, while the Hogs are 0-3 on the road, all three losses coming in SEC play.
Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Wednesday's game between Arkansas and Missouri:
Notes
~ This will be the 60th meeting between Arkansas and Missouri all-time and the second this season. Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012-13 the teams have played 23 times. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 33-26, and is 14-8 versus the Tigers in SEC play.
~ Arkansas has won five straight and six of the last seven against Missouri.
~ Missouri holds a 16-12 advantage all-time when playing the Hogs in Columbia, including a 6-4 mark in SEC games.
~ Since Musselman’s arrival in Fayetteville, Arkansas has 85 wins. That total is the most in the SEC and 10th-most in the NCAA over that span, according to Arkansas Communications.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Columbia, Mo. – Mizzou Arena / Norm Stewart Court
Television: SEC Network (Dave Neal and Jon Sunvold)
Stream/Online: Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Gameday Info and How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Projected Lineups
Arkansas
#0 - G Anthony Black - Fr., 6'7", 198 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 33.2 min, 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals, 3.1 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 46.0 fg%, 32.0 3fg%
#4 - G Davonte Davis - Jr., 6'4", 185 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 31.4 min, 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.5 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 36.0 fg%, 20.0 3fg%
#1 - G Ricky Gouncil IV - Jr., 6'6", 205 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 35.7 min, 18.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.5 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 47.8 fg%, 30.8 3fg%
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'9", 230 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 20.4 min, 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 1.4 blocks, 64.4 fg%, 100.0 3fg%
#13 - F/C Makhel Mitchell - Sr., 6'10", 240 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 9.0 min, 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.6 turnovers, 1.0 blocks, 70.4 fg%
Missouri
#10 - G Nick Honor - Grad-Sr., 5'10", 200 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 29.7 min, 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 86.1 fg%, 40.8 3fg%
#5 - G D'Moi Hodge - Grad-Sr., 6'4", 188 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 27.2 min, 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.6 steals, 0.6 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, 49.5 fg%, 39.3 3fg%
#2 - G Tre Gomillion - Grad-Sr., 6' 4”, 210 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 18.9 min, 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 48.0 fg%, 37.5 3fg%
#13 - F Ronnie DeGray III - Jr., 6'6", 225 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 10.5 min, 2.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.3 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 42.9 fg%, 27.3 3fg%
#24 - F Kobe Brown - Sr., 6'8", 250 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 25.5 min, 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.9 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 55.7 fg%, 42.6 3fg%
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas is a +2.5-point underdog (BetSaracen)
ESPN: Arkansas has 59.4% chance to win
Headlines
WATCH: Musselman previews matchup at Missouri
COLUMN: Is this the year Hogs can't get back on track?
Arkansas basketball suffers big drop in AP Top 25
(some information courtesy of Arkansas and Missouri Communications)