Injury Report: Burks, Loy still out, several others in green

FAYETTEVILLE — The status of Treylon Burks seems to be up in the air for Arkansas’ upcoming season opener against Rice.

Head coach Sam Pittman has maintained that he believes his potential All-American wide receiver - as well as punter Sam Loy - will be available to play Sept. 4, but he has missed the last week of practices.

No details have been released about either of their injuries, as they were among the four players Pittman said were held out of last Saturday’s scrimmage with undisclosed injuries.

“I feel like they’re both going to be ready for Rice,” Pittman said. “Let’s say this: I feel better about Treylon being ready for Rice than possibly I do Sam, but that would be the only two guys really that there would be some type of concern about.”

If Loy isn’t ready, the Razorbacks will likely turn to Reid Bauer to handle their punting duties against the Owls. Who steps up at receiver in the event of Burks missing the game remains to be seen.

De’Vion Warren, who is returning from a torn ACL suffered last season and also tweaked his hamstring last week, has been consistently referred to Pittman as the team’s second-best receiver, but true freshman Ketron Jackson Jr. has apparently pushed him for that title.

Specifically in the slot, Jaquayln Crawford - the Oklahoma transfer who sat out last season - has moved up with the first-team offense. Walk-on John David White and true freshman Bryce Stephens have also gotten reps in the slot, plus Kendall Catalon is capable of moving from the outside and into the slot.

“You certainly don’t want Treylon Burks not to play - in any game - but sometimes if you get a little nicked up and you’re not able to practice, it helps your football team in the long run,” Pittman said.

Running backs T.J. Hammonds and AJ Green were the other players who missed the last scrimmage with undisclosed injuries, but they have since returned to practice and are full-go.

Tight end Hudson Henry, who battled multiple injuries during his first two seasons on the team, is also apparently dealing with something. He wasn’t spotted during Tuesday’s or Thursday’s practice viewing period, but was present - in a normal practice jersey - Wednesday.

“He’ll be fine,” Pittman said. “We’ll get him back to practice and he’ll be fine.”

A bit of good news on the injury front is that defensive end Tre Williams was back in a normal practice jersey Thursday after missing Tuesday’s practice and being in a green non-contact jersey Wednesday. He had been seen limping off the field at one point Monday.

While preseason All-SEC center Ricky Stromberg has been back at practice and full-go all week after missing several days with a sprained MCL, fellow offensive linemen Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner were among a large contingent of players in green Thursday.

Preseason All-American safety Jalen Catalon has been in and out of green recently and missed the most recent scrimmage because he had some “medical work” done on his shoulder, while starting running back Trelon Smith has been in green while dealing with a turf toe injury.

Other players in green because of undisclosed injuries include tight end Blake Kern and defensive backs Myles Slusher, Zach Zimos, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and Kevin Compton.

“Not all of them, but the majority of them, we're doing scout work with them,” Pittman said. “If we're going good on good, we're holding them right now, but I expect for almost every one of them to be out of the green by Monday."

Kickoff against Rice is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT next Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus.