After another week of college basketball, it is time to update the JC Hoops Bracketology seed list.

Yet again, Arkansas' metrics improved. Part of that was due to a dominant win over Georgia, and part was due to a solid performance on the road against No. 2 Alabama, even though it ended with an 86-83 loss.

The Razorbacks have improved their offensive efficiency since Nick Smith Jr.'s return, and that has caused the metrics to see improvement. Additionally, Arkansas has been assisted by other schools on the surrounding seed lines losing, as well.

People have asked how I come up with my seed lines, so I figured I'd give a brief explanation of my personal process. Every bracketologist is different, so this is just my process.

First, I compile a list of 75-plus teams. I generated a weighted formula that takes into account each team's resume metrics (KPI, Strength of Record) and predictive metrics (Basketball Power Index, KenPom and Sagarin). That formula is weighted tilting in favor of the predictive metrics based on the selection committee's history.

From there, I organize that number — I call it a valuation number — in order from lowest to highest with the associated team. That's when I start adjusting the valuation seed lines by looking at all the quadrant records, home, neutral site and away records, NET, and other criteria not accounted for in the formula. This seed line is the result of all of that.