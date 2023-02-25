News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-25 17:08:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways, notes, stats from Arkansas' 86-83 loss at Alabama

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8) weren't able to complete a late comeback in Saturday's 86-83 loss to the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1) inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

After trailing by double-digits with three minutes to play, the Razorbacks had a chance to tie the game on their final possession. Though the last shot by Ricky Council IV fell short, a valiant effort down the stretch was a positive sign for an Arkansas team that's gaining traction with postseason play right around the corner.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways from the game, including notes on Nick Smith Jr.'s battle with Brandon Miller, free throw shooting, 3-point defense, efficiency ratings, stats and much more:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}