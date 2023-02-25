The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8) weren't able to complete a late comeback in Saturday's 86-83 loss to the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1) inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

After trailing by double-digits with three minutes to play, the Razorbacks had a chance to tie the game on their final possession. Though the last shot by Ricky Council IV fell short, a valiant effort down the stretch was a positive sign for an Arkansas team that's gaining traction with postseason play right around the corner.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways from the game, including notes on Nick Smith Jr.'s battle with Brandon Miller, free throw shooting, 3-point defense, efficiency ratings, stats and much more: