Arkansas struggled for a good chunk of its 83-73 win over Abilene Christian a week ago, and the Razorbacks even trailed going into halftime, as the Wildcats were getting any look they wanted offensively while also stymying the Arkansas offense.

What ended up being one of the worst halves of basketball of the entire Eric Musselman era was followed by one of the most efficient, with the Razorbacks scoring 55 second half points on their way to winning on their home court against an inferior opponent.

RELATED: Eric Musselman almost had to ruin Christmas

Film doesn't lie, and there were many glaring issues yet again for Arkansas. Many of those issues are the same ones that have plagued the team throughout the entire season, while some are new. There were also a good chunk of good offensive plays and sets that need to be more common and consistent moving forward. Let's take a look at the film:

*Note: Each new tweet is a response to the previous one, so the bottom half of each tweet is where to look as you scroll, otherwise you'll read the same tweet twice every time.