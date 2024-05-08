New Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari is continuing to build out his coaching staff, as the Razorbacks' coaching staff directory now shows several additions to the program, with some names that are coming from Kentucky.

Kevin Butty, Kevin Gallagher and James “Bruiser” Flint are listed as basketball assistants, but have no roles listed beyond that.

Butty was a video coordinator at Kentucky, while Gallagher was the assistant video coordinator. Flint was the associate to the head coach at Kentucky, a role he began in May 2021 after serving as an assistant for the 2020-2021 season.