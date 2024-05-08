John Calipari makes more coaching staff additions at Arkansas
New Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari is continuing to build out his coaching staff, as the Razorbacks' coaching staff directory now shows several additions to the program, with some names that are coming from Kentucky.
Kevin Butty, Kevin Gallagher and James “Bruiser” Flint are listed as basketball assistants, but have no roles listed beyond that.
Butty was a video coordinator at Kentucky, while Gallagher was the assistant video coordinator. Flint was the associate to the head coach at Kentucky, a role he began in May 2021 after serving as an assistant for the 2020-2021 season.
Additionally, Calipari said on the “Ways to Win” podcast, which is co-hosted by former Oregon State head coach Craig Robinson, that former Kentucky graduate assistant Tyler Ulis — who also played for Kentucky from 2014 to 2016 — is joining his staff as well. He did not say what role Ulis will have at Arkansas.
Another addition to the staff shows Brad Calipari, John’s son. Brad served as the director of on-court player development at Vanderbilt under Jerry Stackhouse last season after spending the 2022-2023 season under NBA veteran Rod Strickland at Long Island.
Flint is the longest-tenured coach on the list, beginning his college coaching career in 1988 with Coppin State.
He was with Calipari at Massachusetts and took over the Minutemen program after Calipari left for the NBA. He was the head coach at Drexel from 2002-2016 and spent three seasons as an assistant at Indiana before heading to Kentucky.