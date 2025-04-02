Acuff, Thomas show out in McDonald's All-American Game

The next step for five-star guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas is to step foot on campus, as the two Arkansas signees competed in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night.
Acuff and Thomas were pitted against each other, as Acuff played for the West Team while Thomas played for the East Team. The West Team won 105-92, which ended a four-game skid against the East Team.
Thomas didn't fill up the box score, as he finished with just six points and four rebounds in 15 minutes, but Acuff ended up tied for third in scoring with 12 points plus four assists.
While Thomas, a proud Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native, didn't score a ton, he did show off his shot-making ability, especially from deep.
That was Thomas' only three-point make of the game, but he also only attempted two. He added a layup and split a pair of free throws to account for the rest of his scoring.
Acuff had more usage for the East Team and showed what he's capable of. He didn't have a great game from an efficiency standpoint — just 4-of-14 from the field and 1-of-8 from deep — but he made up for that with his strong passing.
The Detroit, Michigan, native's court vision was exceptional, and he also showed his ability to put the ball on the deck and beat his man off the dribble.
It's also worth noting that Arkansas target five-star forward Nate Ament, one of the two uncommitted prospects on the floor Tuesday night, also had a strong game and finished with 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Ament initially planned to make his college announcement on April 1, but decided to push that decision back. Arkansas is in the thick of it for his services along with Duke, Kentucky and Louisville.