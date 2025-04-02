Acuff, Thomas show out in McDonald's All-American Game

The next step for five-star guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas is to step foot on campus, as the two Arkansas signees competed in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night.

Acuff and Thomas were pitted against each other, as Acuff played for the West Team while Thomas played for the East Team. The West Team won 105-92, which ended a four-game skid against the East Team.

Thomas didn't fill up the box score, as he finished with just six points and four rebounds in 15 minutes, but Acuff ended up tied for third in scoring with 12 points plus four assists.

While Thomas, a proud Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native, didn't score a ton, he did show off his shot-making ability, especially from deep.