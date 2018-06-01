Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-01 18:39:14 -0500') }} football Edit

JUCO WR Dontario Drummond Picks Up His Biggest Offer From the Hogs

Qmslpfgflvjg2x3rtpdl
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The Razorbacks haven't offered very many junior college athletes this spring but East Mississippi C.C. wide receiver Dontario Drummond was one of them. Drummond has nearly complete a year at junior...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}