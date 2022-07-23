JUST IN: Connor Noland signs pro deal with Chicago Cubs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After spending the past season as Arkansas’ ace, with a pair of historic performances at the College World Series, Connor Noland is officially heading to professional baseball.

The Greenwood, Ark., native has signed a contract with the Chicago Cubs, who drafted him in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Prior to last season, Noland was not projected to be the Razorback ace. RHP Peyton Pallette, who was drafted in the second round by the Chicago White Sox, underwent Tommy John surgery, thrusting Noland into the Friday night starter slot.

Noland was efficient for most of the season, though he struggled with a late regular season lull. He finished the season with an 8-6 record, posting a 3.65 ERA and 113 strikeouts, compared to 34 walks.

Through 116 innings, Noland allowed 47 earned runs.

Noland’s arguably greatest performances came in Omaha, where he shut down Stanford and Ole Miss batters while going 7 2/3 innings and eight innings, respectively.

In that game against Stanford, Noland threw just 79 pitches and retired 21 of the 28 batters he faced. In his second College World Series outing against Ole Miss, he went eight innings deep, striking out seven and allowing just two runs on seven hits in a 2-0 loss to eventual national champion Ole Miss.

After that loss to Ole Miss, Noland shared a heartfelt message directed toward his Razorback teammates.

“I think for myself, I just wanted to be a leader,” Noland said. “I just hope that the players here, they think (that) I was a good leader, a good person, taught them about the game. That’s really the most important thing.”

With Noland’s departure, the Razorbacks return two of their three weekend starters from last season, RHP Jaxon Wiggins, who started on Sundays, will be a junior and LHP Hagen Smith, who was the Saturday starter, will be a sophomore.

RHP Will McEntire, who started a game in both the super regional and College World Series, is also expected to return.