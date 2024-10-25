Know the Foe: Gaining Kansas insight with Henry Greenstein of KUSports.com

in other news
Know the Foe: Gaining Mississippi State insight with BulldogBlitz
See what BulldogBlitz Managing Editor Jason Stamm had to say about Mississippi State ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Fast Facts
Fast facts about Arkansas and Mississippi State ahead of their matchup Saturday.
Ongoing battle at left guard for Arkansas
Sam Pittman updated the ongoing left guard position battle between Keyshawn Blackstock and Patrick Kutas on Wednesday.
Latest injury news for Arkansas running backs
The latest updates on Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rodney Hill ahead of the Mississippi State game.
Sam Pittman previews Mississippi State game on SEC Teleconference
See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about the Miss. State Bulldogs on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face off in a preseason charity exhibition against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks on Friday at 8:00 p.m. CT inside Bud Walton Arena.
To preview the matchup, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the Kansas Jayhawks with Henry Greenstein of the Lawrence Journal-World and KUSports.com.
Here is what he had to say about Saturday's matchup between Arkansas and Kansas...
