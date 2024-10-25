Advertisement

Published Oct 25, 2024
Know the Foe: Gaining Kansas insight with Henry Greenstein of KUSports.com
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DanFair88
info icon
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face off in a preseason charity exhibition against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks on Friday at 8:00 p.m. CT inside Bud Walton Arena.

To preview the matchup, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the Kansas Jayhawks with Henry Greenstein of the Lawrence Journal-World and KUSports.com.

Here is what he had to say about Saturday's matchup between Arkansas and Kansas...

