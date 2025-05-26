Karter Knox announces return to Arkansas for sophomore campaign

The 6-foot-6 wing entered the NBA Draft and tested well, including some solid performances in the Combine scrimmages, but ultimately decided to return to the Razorbacks for another year.

Knox averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on the season, while shooting 46.2 FG%, 35.0 3FG%, and 80.2 FT%. Those stats included a slow start to his freshman campaign, though he finished the season as one of the most efficient freshmen in the country. Over the final 18 games of the season, he averaged 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds. and 1.2 assists on 52.3 FG%, 42.5 3FG%, and 80.3 FT%.

To go along with his offensive performance, Knox is a versatile defender, able to defend the guard spots as well as power forward in some instances. His size and physicality make him a force on both ends of the floor and presents mismatch opportunities in favor of the Razorbacks.

With Knox returning, the Razorbacks now have 47.6% of minutes returning from last year's Sweet 16 team, including three regular starters by the end of the year in Knox, Trevon Brazile, and DJ Wagner.

Arkansas now has 11 scholarship players on roster with Knox's spot secure.