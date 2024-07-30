As a junior in 2023, Jackson totaled 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks — all career-highs. He was a First Team All-SEC selection for his efforts and he now enters this season as arguably the most talented player on the Arkansas roster.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded each year to the best defensive player in college football. Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts won the award last year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. won it each of the prior two seasons. Arkansas has never had a player win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Jackson's best performance last season came when he racked up 3.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in an Oct. 14 loss at Alabama to earn him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the week honors.

There were 75 total players named to the Bronko Nargurski Trophy Preseason Watch List and 16 of them were defensive ends. Finalists will be announced Nov. 20 and the winner will be revealed Dec. 9 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jackson and the Razorbacks will begin fall camp Wednesday for the first of 25 practices in 29 days ahead of the season-opener Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. and ESPNU will televise the game.