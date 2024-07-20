Jackson’s brother, Lance, is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 and has been committed to the Longhorns since Jan. 21. He is expected to enroll at Texas in January.

Arkansas fans have long hated the Texas Longhorns. The rivalry dates back to 1894, and soon it will become a family affair for Razorbacks' defensive end Landon Jackson.

Prior to Lance’s commitment to the Longhorns, the Hogs were heavily involved in his recruitment, hosting him on several unofficial visits throughout the season and into the spring.

“I tried real hard to bring him over before he committed (to Texas),” Jackson told reporters at SEC Media Days on Thursday. “I’m not going to lie, my sophomore year here, his junior year of high school, going into that season I almost got him to commit to Arkansas. I thought I had him.”

Landon’s push wasn’t successful, though. He said their parents reminded his brother Lance to take it slow and not commit too fast.

“I guess he fell in love with Texas,” Jackson said. “So I’m happy for him and excited to see what he does there.”

Looking ahead to this season and the future of the rivalry with Texas now in the SEC, Jackson said the Longhorns’ entrance into the SEC is good for the conference.

“I think Texas is a really great school,” Landon told reporters. “I mean, they are a powerhouse football team every single season, and SEC is the best level of football at the college level. I mean, I feel like they're really going to make our conference stronger.”

Jackson wasn’t with the Arkansas program the last time the Longhorns traveled to Fayetteville in 2021 when the Razorbacks dismantled Texas 40-21, but he’s excited to get a crack at taking on his home-state school.

“Talking to some players on the team who were here for that last Arkansas-Texas game, they were like, ‘man, that environment was something else,’” Jackson said. I'm excited for it. I'm ready for that game. I know a few players on Texas's team. It will be a good rivalry to continue happening.”

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said this week that Arkansas fans hate Texas more than they like themselves, and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman agreed when he took the stage on Thursday. Jackson said that sentiment doesn't resonate with him.

“I love Arkansas a lot,” Jackson said. “I do hate Texas, but I love Arkansas just a tad more.”

The Razorbacks will take the practice field in just a few weeks for the start of fall camp, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest Arkansas football news.