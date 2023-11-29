FAYETTEVILLE - Unable to watch Arkansas-Duke? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 80-75 win over Duke.

Duke has won the tip and we are underway. Chandler Lawson blocks Kyle Filipowski on the first possession. Devo Davis scores the first points of the game under the rim.

Duke answers with a Tyrese Proctor three pointer. Lawson turns the ball over on an errant pass, but Filipowski misses a three. Davenport is fouled by Jeremy Roach. El Ellis then draws a foul on Filipowski.

Davenport finds Lawson under the rim for two on a great pass. Lawson is called for a shooting foul under the rim. Mark Mitchell hits both free throws. Trevon Brazile retakes the lead on a corner three pointer.

Duke answers right back with a three, this time from Jared McCain. Doesn't matter though, because Brazile makes a jumper in the paint while being fouled. He makes the free throw. Following a missed three, Duke drives down and makes a layup.

Ellis draws another foul on Filipowski, his second of the game.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 10, Duke 10, 15:00 in 1H

Out of the timeout, El Ellis misses a three. Following a Duke bucket, Khalif Battle drains a three. The Hogs then force a turnover out of bounds. However, Ellis misses a layup and it rolls out of bounds. Blue Devils ball.

Makhi Mitchell is immediately called for a foul after entering the game. Duke's Ryan Young hits one free throw and Jalen Graham is subbed in the game. Khalif Battle forces a shot around the rim and misses.

Graham is called for a foul on a Duke drive to the rim.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 13, Duke 13, 11:46 in 1H

Following the timeout, Jeremy Roach hits both free throws. After some fumbling of the ball, a jump ball call hands it back to the Hogs. Devo Davis exits the game with a head injury, but he walks off the court and into the locker room easily.

Layden Blocker makes a layup after some shifty moves around the rim. Jalen Graham is then called for a shooting foul. Lawson is subbed back in. Duke's Sean Stewart misses both free throws.

Khalif Battle draws a foul while attacking the rim. He makes one free throw. Mark Mitchell makes a shot over Baye Fall, and Layden Blocker draws a shooting foul. Blocker misses the front-end of the one-and-one.

After missing his first shot, Mark Mitchell grabs the rebound and converts on the second try under the rim. On the other end, Ellis finds a cutting Layden Blocker who gets fouled on the shot. Blocker makes one free throw.

After a Brazile defensive rebound and Lawson offensive rebound, Battle finds a cutting Blocker for an easy dunk.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 19, Duke 19, 8:27 in 1H

Out of the timeout, Duke misses a three. El Ellis then turns the ball over out of bounds. Devo Davis is back in the game. Following a steal by Layden Blocker, Khalif Battle makes a layup on the fast break.

Lawson draws a foul while driving to the rim. He makes one free throw. Layden Blocker fouls Jeremy Roach on a drive to the rim. Roach makes both free throws. Chandler Lawson misses a couple times around the rim, and Filipowski is fouled by Trevon Brazile on a layup attempt. That puts Duke into the bonus. Filipowski makes one free throw.

Following a missed corner three by Khalif Battle, Duke gets an easy transition layup. On the other end, Devo gives an easy alley oop attempt to Brazile. Duke then answers with a three.

Brazile splashes a corner three on a pass from Battle to tie the game back up.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 27, Duke 27, 3:49 in 1H

Following the timeout, Arkansas forces a shot-clock violation. After a missed corner three from Battle, Duke gets blocked under the rim by Davenport. Devo Davis then turns the ball over.

Filipowski grabs his first field goal of the game on a putback. Devo Davis misses a three from the corner. Khalif Battle finds Davenport in the corner for a swished three to regain the lead, but Battle fouls Duke on the next possession. McCain misses the front end free throw.

Devo forces a pass in traffic and it results in a turnover. Duke takes advantage with a three. Battle finds Davenport again for another three to take the lead right back.

HALF: Arkansas 33, Duke 32

Out of the half, Duke misses a jumper. El Ellis takes advantage and glides to the rim for a bucket. Lawson blocks Filipowski on the other end. Ellis finds a wide-open Lawson under the rim for a dunk.

Brazile is fouled while grabbing a defensive rebound. Arkansas and Duke force a jump ball, possession Hogs. Duke makes a tough layup on a contested shot by Brazile. Ellis then drops a dime over Filipowski.

Lawson is called for a foul, and Duke takes advantage with a layup. After a miss from Ellis, Filipowski makes a layup in transition. Trevon Brazile answers with a clutch corner three. Duke answers right back with a Jeremy Roach three pointer.

Some swifty passing leads to a Lawson bucket under the rim. Filipowski gets a putback after a rebound. Lawson is called for another foul, this time on a rebound.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 44, Duke 43, 13:34 in 2H

Following the timeout, Duke misses a layup at the rim. El Ellis takes advantage with a midrange jumper. After a miss from Filipowski, Blocker drives down the rim and gets fouled in the process.

Khalif Battle draws a foul on a tough move to the rim. Battle makes both free throws, but is called for a foul on the other side of the court. Tyrese Proctor gets blocked, and Khalif Battle drains a three off the dribble. BUD WALTON IS LOUD.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 51, Duke 43, 12:13 in 2H

Out of the timeout, Filipowski drives strong to the basket and makes a shot. Makhi Mitchell answers right back with a layup of his own. After a missed Duke three, Battle makes a tough pullup. Lawson is then called for a shooting foul.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 55, Duke 45, 10:55 in 2H

Following the timeout, McCain makes both free throws. After a turnover, Brazile is called for a foul. El Ellis blocks Duke's Jeremy Roach. Battle takes a heat-check three and gets fouled in the process. He makes all three free throws.

Tyrese Proctor can't get his shot to fall and Brazile grabs the rebound. Blocker turns the ball over out of bounds. Brazile blocks Mark Mitchell, and Blocker takes it down the court for a tough layup.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 60, Duke 47, 9:25 in 2H

Out of the timeout, Khalif Battle drains a three. Filipowski makes a tough shot on Makhi Mitchell. A sweet pass from Battle to Mitchell leads to a midrange make. Mitchell then fouls Duke on a shot.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 65, Duke 51, 8:02 in 2H

Following the timeout, Duke's Caleb Foster misses both free throws. Battle takes another heat check from deep, but misses wide. Ellis is then called for a foul.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 65, Duke 51, 7:28 in 2H

Out of the timeout, Duke misses a free throw. After a missed three from Brazile, Filipowski is fouled on a shot attempt by Makhi Mitchell. He makes both free throws.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 65, Duke 53, 6:54 in 2H

Following the timeout, Makhi Mitchell torches Filipowski under the rim for a bucket. On the other end, Layden Blocker is called for a shooting foul. Duke's Caleb Foster makes both free throws.

El Ellis comes close to an and-one layup, but the foul is called on the floor. Brazile then draws a foul, and Arkansas is in the bonus. Brazile misses the front end. Duke comes right back down and makes it a 10-point game on a layup.

Ellis forces a midrange and misses. After a Duke missed three, Blocker is fouled while cutting into the interior. Blocker makes both free throws. Makhi Mitchell is called for another foul, his fourth of the game.

Filipowski makes both free throws and Lawson is subbed in for Makhi. Battle misses on a drive, but Arkansas forces a miss on great rim defense. Brazile is fouled on a shot attempt in the paint. He makes one free throw.

Lawson forces a Filipowski miss, but Battle misses a jumper. Duke misses a three, but scores off a fastbreak following a turnover.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 70, Duke 61, 2:47 in 2H

Out of the timeout, Brazile drains a three at the end of the shot clock. Duke shoots a three and is fouled on the attempt. Jeremy Roach makes two free throws.

Trevon Brazile is fouled on the rebound. He makes one free throw. Duke misses a three on the next possession, and you can start to feel it in Bud Walton. Duke makes a transition layup off a turnover and Battle is fouled at midcourt. Battle makes one free throw.

Filipowski hits a step-back three.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 75, Duke 68, 1:11 in 2H

Following the timeout, Arkansas turns the ball over on a 10-second violation. Filipowski makes a layup. Arkansas turns the ball over again and Duke is heading to the free throw line. Jeremy Roach makes one free throw.

El Ellis is fouled after making it past half court. He makes both free throws. Filipowski gets a bucket off a putback. Ellis is fouled again going up the court. Ellis makes one free throw.

Brazile is called for a foul on Filipowski. He makes both free throws. Devo Davis is fouled at midcourt, and he makes one free throw.

Duke misses a three, and Battle gets fouled after grabbing the rebound. Battle makes one free throw.

FINAL: Arkansas 80, Duke 75