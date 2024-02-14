Unable to watch Arkansas-Tennessee? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 92-63 loss to Tennessee.

STARTING LINEUPS:

Arkansas: G - #3 El Ellis G - #4 Davonte Davis G - #12 Tramon Mark F - #8 Chandler Lawson F - #11 Jalen Graham Tennessee: G - #3 Dalton Knecht G - #5 Zakai Zeigler G - #25 Santiago Vescovi G - #30 Josiah-Jordan James F - #0 Jonas Aidoo

First Half:

Tennessee has won the tip and we are underway! High-flying star guard Dalton Knecht gets the scoring started for the Vols on a throwdown dunk, but Hogs' guard Tramon Mark hits a stepback three to match. Chandler Lawson gives his man an easy lane for a dunk, and the Vols steal the ball and nail a three for a quick four-point lead. Arkansas slows things down and Lawson draws a foul on a shot attempt under the rim. He makes both free throws. Is this the Tramon Mark game? He catches a pass on the perimeter and knocks down the catch-and-shoot three. The Hogs give up a bucket to Zeigler, and then El Ellis joins the three-point parade to stay hot. Devo Davis steals it away from Knecht and converts on the fastbreak layup. Knecht finally connects on a three to make it a one-point game, and we have a timeout. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 13, Tennessee 12, 15:30 in 1H

After a couple blocks and poor possessions both ways, Davis finds himself wide open for a layup with no one near him. Mark forces a bad bass which results in a live-ball steal and fastbreak putback dunk by Jonas Aidoo. Tennessee takes its first lead of the game after a defensive block and pullup jumper by Jordan Gainey. Jalen Graham takes too long in the paint and the Hogs are unable to get a shot up before the clock expires. Gainey hits a second-chance jumper in the middle of the paint after the Volunteers grab their own miss, but the Hogs tie things up with a three-pointer by Jeremiah Davenport. Gainey has the hot hand, as he takes on step in and drains a pullup jumper despite solid defense by Ellis. Keyon Menifield Jr. fails to answer with a missed jumper, and Knecht makes an all-too easy layup due to lazy defense. Davenport answers with a midrange shot after using a screen by Makhi Mitchell. The first shooting foul of the game is committed by Menifield and we have a timeout. TIMEOUT: Tennessee 22, Arkansas 20, 10:43 in 1H

Santiago Vescovia makes two free throws out of the break, and the Volunteers don't stop there after forcing a steal and converting on a fastbreak dunk. Arkansas can't convert on its shots and Tennessee takes advantage with an Aidoo jumper. The Volunteers have knocked down seven of their last nine shots. Tennessee has a 10-point lead after a driving layup by Aidoo. Graham turns it over with a high-pass out of bounds but Mark answers with a steal and Menifield capitalizes with a fastbreak layup. A personal foul on Menifield takes us to a timeout. TIMEOUT: Tennessee 30, Arkansas 22, 7:16 in 1H

A good defensive possession by the Hogs is wasted after a turnover by Mark, which then turns into a thunderous dunk by Knecht. Khalif Battle comes into the game and immediately drains a three pointer. The Hogs are on a run! It's a five-point deficit following a Graham spin-jumper in the paint. Knecht turns the ball over and Tennessee has to foul Mark on a drive to the hoop. Mitchell is fouled on a shot attempt after grabbing an offensive rebound under the hoop. He makes one free throw. Count the basket and-one for Josiah-Jordan James after a physical drive in and banked shot. He makes the free throw to cap off the three-point play. Devo Davis responds with a signature pullup jumper, but he then fouls Knecht on the dribble. We have a timeout following a Tennessee foul. TIMEOUT: Tennessee 35, Arkansas 30, 3:57 in 1H

Battle makes two free throws out of the timeout. A wild layup attempt by Zeigler is made up for with an Ainoo second-chance putback dunk. Ellis turns the ball over and Gainey takes it back for a fastbreak basket while being fouled. He converts the and-one with a free throw. Battle stops the bleeding with an and-one bucket of his own on the layup attempt and he drains the free throw. Tennessee forces the issue and Aidoo slams home an and-one bucket of his own. It's the seventh dunk of the game for the Volunteers and Aidoo hits the charity stripe shot. Mark carries the ball up the court, hands it off to Devo Davis who hits a wide-open Davenport for a corner three ball. A heldball on Tennessee's possession gives the ball back to the Razorbacks, but they can't take advantage. Neither team can hold onto the ball as Battle steals it away from Vescovi. Zeigler then steals it away and makes a driving layup off the turnover. An offensive goaltending call takes a bucket away from Arkansas and Graham fouls Knecht on a shot attempt. He makes one free throw. Devo Davis can't hit the jumper and Tennessee calls a timeout to draw up a play. TIMEOUT: Tennessee 46, Arkansas 38, 0:23 in 1H The Volunteers miss a three to end the half. HALF: Tennessee 46, Arkansas 40

Second Half: