FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks used a late-inning explosion to run away with Saturday's game against Eastern Illinois with a 10-3 decision. Their second win over the Panthers in as many days earned them their first series victory of 2023. Here is how it happened:

Eastern Illinois lineup

1. Lincoln Riley, CF 2. Lucas DiLuca, 2B 3. Ryan Ignoffo, DH 4. Cole Gober, LF 5. Nicholas Rucker, 1B 6. Chris Worcester, SS 7. Kolten Poorman, 3B 8. Ben Gallagher, C 9. Dylan Drumke, RF

Arkansas lineup

1. Tavian Josenberger, CF 2. Peyton Stovall, 2B 3. Jared Wegner, LF 4. Brady Slavens, 1B 5. Jace Bohrofen, RF 6. Kendall Diggs, DH 7. Caleb Cali, 3B 8. Parker Rowland, C 9. John Bolton, SS

Top 1

McEntire retires the side in order, logging his first scoreless inning of the year.

Bottom 1

Wegner doubles with two outs, and Slavens drives him in with a single the other way for the game's first run.

Top 2

McEntire goes 1-2-3 again, this time on 12 pitches.

Bottom 2

The Razorbacks strike with two outs again, as Josenberger lines a two-run homer over the right field fence.

Top 3

Poorman leads off with a homer into the Hog Pen, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Two runners reach with two outs, but McEntire records his second strikeout to end the threat.

Bottom 3

Bohrofen leads off with a double and scores on another two-bagger, a two-out liner to the right field corner off the bat of Rowland.

Top 4

McEntire recovers from a six-batter third inning with his third 1-2-3 frame. He has thrown 77 pitches.

Bottom 4

The Hogs go down in order for the first time. Conklin has thrown 67 pitches.

Top 5

McEntire issues a two-out walk to the nine-hole hitter, prompting a call to the bullpen. Right-hander Koty Frank enters and needs just two pitches to get to the dugout.

Bottom 5

Conklin goes 1-2-3 for a second straight time, bringing his streak to seven straight batters retired.

Top 6

Frank sits down the Panthers in order on 11 pitches.

Bottom 6

Righty Jonathon Hanscom enters for the Panthers. Rowland draws a one-out walk, but the Razorbacks are unable to turn it into a run.

Top 7

Pinch hitter Cade Zalewski leads off with a homer to cut the lead to 4-2. Frank responds, retiring three of the next four hitters.

Bottom 7

Arkansas loads the bases with one out but only manages to get one run across. Pinch hitter Ben McLaughlin draws a two-out walk, forcing Wegner home for a 5-2 lead.

Top 8

Right-hander Brady Tygart enters in relief of Frank. A leadoff single to Riley costs him, as Gober lines a two-out RBI single to center, but Tygart fans Zalewski to keep the margin at two runs.

Bottom 8

The Hogs stage another rally in response to an Eastern Illinois run. Slavens collects his second RBI with a single to right, Bohrofen's third hit and second double plates two more, McLaughlin drives in another with a single to left and Rowland picks up his second RBI to make it 10-3.

Top 9