FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas right-hander Will McEntire turned in a complete game in Saturday's 6-1 series-clinching victory over Louisiana Tech on a chilly afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorback starter gave up three hits, one run and no earned runs while walking one and striking out six on his way to the first complete game by a Diamond Hog since 2016. Jace Bohrofen, Kendall Diggs and Peyton Holt all went deep in the contest. Here's a scoring recap of Arkansas' 12th win of the season:

Louisiana Tech lineup

1. Brody Drost, CF 2. Ethan Bates, 3B 3. Dalton Davis, 2B 4. Philip Matulia, RF 5. Walker Burchfield, DH 6. Adarius Myers, LF 7. Jorge Corona, C 8. Karson Evans, 1B 9. Logan McLeod, SS

Arkansas lineup

1. Tavian Josenberger, CF 2. Peyton Stovall, 2B 3. Jared Wegner, LF 4. Brady Slavens, 1B 5. Jace Bohrofen, RF 6. Kendall Diggs, DH 7. Peyton Holt, 3B 8. Hudson Polk, C 9. John Bolton, SS

Top 1

Will McEntire works a 1-2-3 top of the first and gains a strike out in the frame. That was just Arkansas' true 1-2-3 first inning this season, with the other coming from McEntire in the Eastern Illinois series.

Bottom 1

Arkansas plates a run on a two-out RBI double from Brady Slavens that scored Jared Wegner to put the Diamond Hogs up by a run after the first inning.

Top 2

McEntire works around a one-out single by Walker Burchfield by retiring the next two batters on a fly out and soft line out.

Bottom 2

Kendall Diggs and Peyton Holt hit back-to-back solo homers to start the frame, but the next three batters were sat down in order.

Top 3

McEntire throws just six pitches to retire the side in order.

Bottom 3

A leadoff single by Stovall was erased after a Jared Wegner strikeout was followed by Brady Slavens grounding into a 3-6 double play.

Top 4

McEntire goes 1-2-3 again, this time on nine pitches.

Bottom 4

Jace Bohrofen leads the frame off with a solo shot to right — making it four straight games with a homer for him. The next three Diamond Hogs were sat down in order.

Top 5

Lousiana Tech scratched an unearned run across after Karson Evans drove Adarius Myers home. McEntire stranded Evans to get out of the inning.

Bottom 5

Peyton Stovall lined a one-out RBI double down the right field line to score John Bolton. Starting pitcher Rawley Hector was pulled after recording the second out and LHP Ryan Harland entered the game for the Bulldogs. Harland induced a line out by Slavens after just three pitches to get out of the frame.

Top 6

McEntire works his third straight nine-pitch three up, three down frame.

Bottom 6

Arkansas goes down in order during Harland's first full inning on the mound.

Top 7

McEntire works another three up, three down frame and he benefitted from an incredible play at third by Peyton Holt for the third out.

Bottom 7

Louisiana Tech RHP Isaac Crabb faced the minimum in the bottom of the seventh.

Top 8

McEntire retired the Bulldogs in order on 10 pitches and he gained a pair of strikeouts in the frame.

Bottom 8

Stovall crushed a leadoff triple to the wall in left-center and he was driven in on an RBI single by Jared Wegner. A Peyton Holt fly out to right field stranded a pair of Arkansas runners to send it to the ninth.

Top 9