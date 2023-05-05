STARKVILLE, Miss. — The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks extended their SEC winning streak to four games with a 6-2 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the series opener on Friday evening at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

Jace Bohrofen got things started with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, Brady Slavens hit a two-run shot of his own in the top of the sixth and Arkansas plated a pair of runs via a wild pitch and an RBI single from Kendall Diggs in the top of the ninth for insurance purposes.

Hagen Smith threw five innings in the start and allowed two runs — one earned — on two hits while walking five and striking out eight. Cody Adcock threw one scoreless inning and freshman Gage Wood took it the rest of the way and racked up four strikeouts in his three-inning save.

HawgBeat provided live inning-by-inning updates and live commentary on The Trough premium message board throughout the game, which was Arkansas' 34th win of the season.