FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 8 Diamond Hogs are back in action with the first of three games against Wright State. The 2-5 Raiders have the displeasure of facing Razorback ace Hagen Smith, who has yet to allow an earned run in 9 2/3 innings. Opposite him is right-hander Jake Shirk, who did not make it out of the third inning last week at Kentucky. HawgBeat has you covered with live scoring updates, as well as stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.

Wright State lineup

1. Justin Riemer, SS 2. Julian Greenwell, 1B 3. Gehrig Anglin, 2B 4. Jay Luikart, RF 5. Sammy Sass, C 6. Andrew Patrick, CF 7. Parker Harrison, DH 8. Luke Arnold, 3B 9. Avery Fisher, LF

Arkansas lineup

1. Tavian Josenberger, CF 2. Jace Bohrofen, RF 3. Jared Wegner, LF 4. Brady Slavens, 1B 5. Peyton Stovall, 2B 6. Kendall Diggs, DH 7. Caleb Cali, 3B 8. Parker Rowland, C 9. Harold Coll, SS

Top 1

Smith surrenders a two-out single to Anglin, but he sends the Raiders back to their dugout with a zero.

Bottom 1

Bohrofen draws a one-out walk, but he does not make it past first base.

Top 2

Smith walks the bases loaded, but he induces a ground ball to short to strand all three runners. He has thrown 48 pitches.

Bottom 2

Cali goes deep for the second time in as many games, giving the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead with two outs.

Top 3

Smith walks the leadoff batter again, but he strands him at third after a grounder and a single, sandwiched by a pair of strikeouts.

Bottom 3

Slavens plates three with a two-out blast to the opposite field, his first of the year, and Stovall goes back-to-back with his second in as many games.

Top 4

Smith goes 1-2-3 for the first time. He adds two more strikeouts in the frame, bringing his total to seven.

Bottom 4

Shirk returns the favor with a five-pitch inning against the Razorbacks.

Top 5

Riemer takes Smith deep on the seventh pitch of the inning, marking the southpaw's first earned run allowed of 2023. He exits the game after 105 pitches, and righty Dylan Carter strands a runner to preserve the four-run cushion.

Bottom 5

A fielding error to allow the leadoff hitter to reach proves costly, as Slavens plates Josenberger with a two-out knock, and Stovall doubles to make it 7-1.

Top 6

Pinch hitter Dane Thomas cuts the Razorback lead to 7-2 with a sacrifice fly to the warning track. The inning ends with a 5-3-1 putout at third base on a bunt single after the runner at first tries to advance 180 feet.

Bottom 6

Right-hander Josh Laisure enters after five innings from Shirk, and he retires the Razorbacks in order.

Top 7

Carter responds to a pair of two-out singles with his third strikeout, and the Razorbacks head to the stretch with a five-run lead.

Bottom 7