FAYETTEVILLE — Here's how the Arkansas basketball Red-White Showcase played out on Wednesday...

Note: Trevon Brazile is not expected to participate in the Red-White Showcase. The target date for him to return to practicing fully was about "two and a half weeks" according to Musselman last Thursday.

Baye Fall wins the tip for the White team. Back-to-back missed threes from both squads and, a jump ball and a turnover gets the game started.

On his second attempt of the game, Arkansas guard Jeremiah Davenport drills a three for the first points of the game. He follows it up with another to give White a 6-2 lead with six minutes to play.

Joseph Pinion fouls Davenport while he's going up for a basket. It was a rough foul, and Pinion exits the game. Davenport knocks home both free throws. He's scored all eight points for White with 5:17 to go in the first quarter.

Make that 11 points for Davenport. The senior guard knocks in another three. El Ellis drills a midrange to make it 11-4 White with four minutes to go.

Jalen Graham fouls Tramon Mark on a pull-up and he knocks in one free throw for White.

Chander Lawson gets a pretty outlet pass and slams home a dunk to make it 12-8, White.

Makhi Mitchell grabs the rebound from a Layden Blocker missed three and converts the and-one shot to make it 16-10, White. Davenport grabs the rebound off of the missed free throw and hits Mitchell on the perimeter for a three-point make to make it 19-10, White.

After a bit of a run from the White team, Joseph Pinion knocks in a corner three to bring the Red team back within single digits, 23-15 with 13 seconds to go in the first quarter.