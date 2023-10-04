Scoring recap: Arkansas Basketball Red-White Showcase
FAYETTEVILLE — Here's how the Arkansas basketball Red-White Showcase played out on Wednesday...
------------------------------
LINEUPS
RED TEAM
#3 - G El Ellis - GRAD-SR, 6'3", 180 lbs.
2022 stats (Louisville): 36.0 MIN, 17.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 189-461 FG (41.0%), 59-185 3PT (31.9%), 128-158 FT (81.0%)
#4 - G Davonte Davis - SR, 6'4", 185 lbs.
2022 stats: 33.1 MIN, 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 144-347 FG (41.5%), 47-136 3PT (34.6%), 46-64 FT (71.9%)
#5 - G Joseph Pinion - SO, 6'5", 195 lbs.
2022 stats: 5.7 MIN, 2.4 PTS, 0.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 21-47 FG (44.7%), 13-34 3PT (38.2%), 7-7 FT (100%)
#7 - F Denijay Harris - GRAD-SR, 6'7", 200 lbs.
2022 stats (Southen Miss): 24.1 MIN, 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 105-186 FG (56.5%), 0-1 3PT (0%), 40-59 FT (67.8%)
#8 - F Chandler Lawson - GRAD-SR, 6'8", 210 lbs.
2022 stats (Memphis): 19.5 MIN, 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 68-120 FG (56.7%), 7-14 3PT (50%), 32-52 FT (61.5%)
#11 - F Jalen Graham - 5th YR SR, 6'10", 220 lbs.
2022 stats: 9.4 MIN, 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 74-113 FG (65.5%), 0-3 3PT (0%), 13-35 FT (37.1%)
#45 - F Lawson Blake - JR, 6'10", 240 lbs.
2022 stats: 1.3 MIN, 0.3 PTS, 0.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1-4 FG (25%), 0-0 3PT, 1-3 FT (33.3%)
------------------------------
WHITE TEAM
#0 - G Khalif Battle - GRAD-SR, 6'5", 185 lbs.
2022 stats (Temple): 32.2 MIN, 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 155-378 FG (40.6%), 77-220 3PT (35.0%), 97-108 FT (89.8%)
#1 - G Keyon Menifield Jr. (2023-24 redshirt) - SO, 6'1", 150 lbs.
2022 stats (Washington): 28.7 MIN, 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 121-295 FG (41.0%), 35-106 3PT (33.0%), 44-63 FT (69.8%)
#6 - G Layden Blocker - FR, 6'2", 175 lbs.
HS Rankings: Four-star, #24 OVR, #7 PG
#10 - F Baye Fall - FR, 6'11", 200 lbs.
HS Rankings: Four-star, #36 OVR, #4 C
#12 - G Tramon Mark - JR, 6'6", 185 lbs.
2022 stats (Houston): 29.4 MIN, 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 128-328 FG (39.0%), 39-119 3PT (32.8%), 80-102 FT (78.4%)
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - 5th YR SR, 6'10", 240 lbs.
2022 stats: 20.1 MIN, 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 104-157 FG (66.2%), 1-1 3PT (100%), 43-66 FT (65.2%)
#21 - G Cade Arbogast - GRAD-SR, 6'3", 175 lbs.
2022 stats: 1.3 MIN, 0.3 PTS, 0.1 REB, 0.0 AST, 1-4 FG (25%), 1-4 3PT (25%), 0-0 FT
#24 - G Jeremiah Davenport - GRAD-SR, 6'6", 215 lbs.
2022 stats (Cincinnati): 25.6 MIN, 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 105-299 FG (35.1%), 72-218 3PT (33.0%), 44-53 FT (83.0%)
#2 - F Trevon Brazile - R-SO, 6'10", 220 lbs.
2022 stats: 27.1 MIN, 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 37-77 FG (48.1%), 11-29 3PT (37.9%), 21-31 FT (67.7%)
Note: Trevon Brazile is not expected to participate in the Red-White Showcase. The target date for him to return to practicing fully was about "two and a half weeks" according to Musselman last Thursday.
First quarter:
Baye Fall wins the tip for the White team. Back-to-back missed threes from both squads and, a jump ball and a turnover gets the game started.
On his second attempt of the game, Arkansas guard Jeremiah Davenport drills a three for the first points of the game. He follows it up with another to give White a 6-2 lead with six minutes to play.
Joseph Pinion fouls Davenport while he's going up for a basket. It was a rough foul, and Pinion exits the game. Davenport knocks home both free throws. He's scored all eight points for White with 5:17 to go in the first quarter.
Make that 11 points for Davenport. The senior guard knocks in another three. El Ellis drills a midrange to make it 11-4 White with four minutes to go.
Jalen Graham fouls Tramon Mark on a pull-up and he knocks in one free throw for White.
Chander Lawson gets a pretty outlet pass and slams home a dunk to make it 12-8, White.
Makhi Mitchell grabs the rebound from a Layden Blocker missed three and converts the and-one shot to make it 16-10, White. Davenport grabs the rebound off of the missed free throw and hits Mitchell on the perimeter for a three-point make to make it 19-10, White.
After a bit of a run from the White team, Joseph Pinion knocks in a corner three to bring the Red team back within single digits, 23-15 with 13 seconds to go in the first quarter.
END FIRST QUARTER: White 23, Red 15
Second quarter:
Both teams trade buckets before Joseph Pinion sends home a dunk to make it 25-17, White. A turnover from El Ellis, missed three from Layden Blocker and a defensive battle in the paint eventually lead to a deep two by Baye Fall to make it 27-17, White.
Tramon Mark makes an impressive layup while being harassed by defensive standout Devo Davis. Makhi Mitchell follows that up with a made two-pointer, and Chander Lawson hits a three on the opposite end to make it 31-21, White with four minutes to go.
The red team caps off an 8-0 run with two free throws from Joseph Pinion to bring the White team within two, 31-29 with just under three minutes to go. Make that a 10-0 run after a Denijay Harris fastbreak slam. After tying the game, the White team allows Makhi Mitchell to hit a layup on the other end and fouls him in the process. He misses it and the White team leads 33-31.
The Red team takes the lead off of a Joseph Pinion corner three before Jeremiah Davenport knocks in one of his own on the other end. Devo Davis hits a midrange for Red before Davenport drains another contested three to make it 41-38 White with 40 seconds to go.
Joseph Pinion hits another three for the last bucket of the half to tie things up 41-41.
HALF: White 41, Red 41
Third quarter:
Jalen Graham gets the scoring started out of halftime with a paint bucket. Layden Blocker answers on the other end with a midrange jumper to tie it up at 43 apiece.
A Red team fast break ends in a Denijay Harris dunk. Keyon Menifield Jr. hits a corner three on the other end to make it 48-47 White with five minutes to go.
Cade Arbogast, ladies and gentlemen. The senior walk-on drills a corner three to give White a 51-49 lead before Denijay Harris ties it up on the other end. A Davenport rebound leads to a turnover and Jalen Graham capitalizes for the Red team to make it 53-51 with just under three minutes to go.
A Makhi Mitchell turnover leads to another Denijay Harris fast-break dunk to give Red a 57-53 lead. Harris converts the and-one free throw to make it 58-53 with a minute to go.
A Chandler Lawson dunk and Baye Ball layup make the score 60-55 before El Ellis makes a pretty up-and-under layup to end the third quarter.
THIRD QUARTER: Red 62, White 55
Fourth quarter:
Devo Davis hits a highly-contested midrange and converts the and-one free throw to make it a 10-point lead for Red, 67-57.
Davis follows that up with another smooth layup and Graham hits a wide-open three to make it 72-57 with just over five minutes to go.
It's the Devo-show. He hits a corner three to give Red a 75-59 advantage. Baye Fall answers with a pull-up in the paint and then fouls Chandler Lawson on the other end on a three-point attempt. Lawson hits all three free throws to give Red a 78-61 lead with four minutes to go.
Jalen Graham splashes home a one-handed dunk and Joseph Pinion converts a layup to further Red's lead, 82-61 with just over two minutes to go. A pretty alley-oop pass from El Ellis to Jalen Graham pushes the lead out to 20 for Red.
With 30 seconds left, Baye Fall misses a three, Devo Davis misses a three and Fall converts a layup while being fouled. He misses the free throw and that's the ball game
FINAL: Red 88, White 70.