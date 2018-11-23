Arkansas falls to 2-10 to end the season with utterly uninspiring offensive performance. The Missouri Tigers put up their first shutout in eight seasons, taking the win 38-0. Arkansas's offense hasn't failed to score in a game since Alabama in 2013.

Not only was the season finale the Hogs' first no-score game in five seasons, it was also their third game of the 2018 with no touchdowns. Despite putting up 31 points on Alabama, Arkansas was held to three, six and zero points by Auburn, Mississippi State and Missouri respectively.

The Tigers offense got off to a hot start, taking everything they were given by the Hogs, capping off their first scoring drive of 11 plays with a 9-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Drew Lock. Lock left the game in the fourth quarter with 221 yards passing, two passing touchdowns, 12 net rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Arkansas also played multiple quarterbacks but not willingly. Ty Storey made the start and went 4 of 7 for 24 yards, an interception and a sack fumble that was recovered in the endzone by Missouri for a touchdown. Connor Noland came in in relief mid-way through the 2nd quarter but the damage was done with the score 21-0. Noland finished five of 17 passes for 98 yards but his weapons just couldn't execute. The Razorbacks also tried John Stephen Jones with eight minutes to go in the 4th quarter but he had just one pass for 13 yards and no yards on the ground.

The running game was especially ineffective on Saturday afternoon. Rakeem Boyd went down early after just five carries and with the Tigers racking up points, the Hogs were forced to turn to the passing game. Devwah Whaley was the Hogs' leading producer with 54 yards rushing and 61 yards on two catches.

The Hogs had a chance to punch it into the endzone from 10 yards out and they skipped the field goal attempt only to have Noland sacked on 4th down.

Arkansas finished with 187 yards of offense and 52 rushing yards. They went three for 16 on third down and one for four on 4th down. The offensive line gave up five sacks for 44 yards and eight tackles for loss.

The offense managed to dig the team into a big hole early and the defense just couldn't keep up with Lock and the efficient Tigers offense. They averaged 5.9 yards per play and converted eight of 17 3rd downs. Playing with multiple back-ups in the secondary, Arkansas allowed eight different targets to make catches and leading receiver Emanuel Hall finished with six catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s the Razorbacks' first two-win year since 1952 and first 10-loss year in school history.