The Arkansas Razorbacks are still searching for several offensive line additions to join their two 2019 high school commits Joseph Stone and Beaux Limmer. Offensive line coach Dustin Fry looked to Texas and offered Navarro Junior College offensive tackle Josh Cooper earlier this week.

"The offensive line coach called me and told me they loved me my film and wanted to offer me," Cooper said. "So far, I plan to visit Arkansas and Ole Miss after the season."

After committing to Mississippi State out of high school, Cooper did not academically qualified and decided to go to Navarro and continue to grow as a player and a student.