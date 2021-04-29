HawgBeat - Next 3 Up: Prospects who could call the Hogs

After a red hot March pulling in four new commitments, the Razorbacks added just one new future Hog, Quincey McAdoo, to the 2022 class in April. May could be a slow month as well since prospects are likely to wait out the final month of the dead period so that they can take official visits in June and make more informed choices.

Despite that, Arkansas assistants and members of the 16th ranked 2022 class have been working hard virtually to land some new additions sooner.

Here are three prospects who could call the Hogs next: