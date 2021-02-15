HawgBeat - Meet the Arkansas Razorbacks Class of 2022 Commits

Get to know the class of 2022 prospects committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks in this feature from HawgBeat.com. We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Arkansas lands a new commitment. Decommitments from the class will be listed at the bottom–if necessary. Check out where the 2022 class ranks nationally

Arkansas assistant Jimmy Smith and his connection to Cedar Grove High School paid off big time for the Hogs when 4-star running back Rashod Dubinion picked them over Florida, FSU, Georgia Tech, Auburn and others. With no end to the dead period in sight, the No.4-ranked all-purpose back in the nation chose not to wait any longer and committed to Arkansas on February 13. LINKS

Having formed a bond with Sam Pittman after attending a camp at Georgia, Eli Henderson was one of the first prospects offered when Pittman made it to Arkansas. Henderson picked the Hogs over his Georgia and Arizona State offers. He made the switch from guard to center for his junior season and remains solid in his commitment. LINKS

