HawgBeat - Meet the Arkansas Razorbacks Class of 2022 Commits

Meet the Arkansas Razorbacks Class of 2022 Commits
Get to know the class of 2022 prospects committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks in this feature from HawgBeat.com.
We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Arkansas lands a new commitment. Decommitments from the class will be listed at the bottom–if necessary.
Arkansas assistant Jimmy Smith and his connection to Cedar Grove High School paid off big time for the Hogs when 4-star running back Rashod Dubinion picked them over Florida, FSU, Georgia Tech, Auburn and others. With no end to the dead period in sight, the No.4-ranked all-purpose back in the nation chose not to wait any longer and committed to Arkansas on February 13.
Analysis
Having formed a bond with Sam Pittman after attending a camp at Georgia, Eli Henderson was one of the first prospects offered when Pittman made it to Arkansas. Henderson picked the Hogs over his Georgia and Arizona State offers. He made the switch from guard to center for his junior season and remains solid in his commitment.
Hoping on the #ARTime trend before the 2022 season, DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney choose Arkansas over offers from Missouri, TCU, Penn State, Tulane, Kansas State and a bunch more. Courtney's been a vocal recruiter for the Razorbacks since his commitment. An injury derailed the 3-star tight end's junior season but he's had surgery and is already itching to enroll early at Arkansas for spring of 2022.
The Razorbacks kicked off the 2022 class with an in-state commitment from Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth got an offer from Kansas and within a few days Akron and the Razorbacks offered. Knowing exactly where he wanted to go, the 3-star wasted no time committing to the Hogs. He's since earned an offer from Arkansas State as well. He's the first player from Greenland HS to commit to Arkansas on scholarship.
