HawgBeat - Scouting Report: Arkansas OT commit E'Marion Harris

E’Marion Harris has committed to the University of Arkansas. This lineman has been a big name in the state for awhile, despite doing his best to keep a relatively low profile.

There’s some similarities to another Arkansas native, Treylon Burks', recruitment in that he has remained a big target without competing in a ton of events away from his high school.

As a prospect Harris is admittedly very raw technically. There are multiple reasons for that assessment. First, there’s just not a lot of tape on him out.

He has a sophomore highlight tape and two plays from his junior season up on his hudl right now meaning there’s just not much to go off of from what he’s done recently.

To add to that point, he doesn’t attend camps or have a skill development trainer that I’m aware of so overall footage of him is low. Second, he plays both ways for his high school and has since freshman year. That speaks to his impressive athleticism but he's really more built for the offensive line. Thirdly, his rare size and athleticism combo gives him the ability to punish his 4A competition when he wants to.

