HawgBeat - Scouting Report: Arkansas OT commit E'Marion Harris

E’Marion Harris has committed to the University of Arkansas. This lineman has been a big name in the state for awhile, despite doing his best to keep a relatively low profile.

There’s some similarities to another Arkansas native, Treylon Burks', recruitment in that he has remained a big target without competing in a ton of events away from his high school.

As a prospect Harris is admittedly very raw technically. There are multiple reasons for that assessment. First, there’s just not a lot of tape on him out.