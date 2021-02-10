HawgBeat - SCOUTING: Henderson, Hollingsworth make strides in junior season campaigns

SCOUTING: Henderson, Hollingsworth make strides in junior season campaigns
Arkansas's three 2022 commits wrapped up their junior seasons and we have the tape! DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney sat out most of the season with a knee injury but Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth and South Carolina center Eli Henderson had plenty to show.
Hollingsworth got back on the field and had a strong season with 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks after a broken arm derailed his sophomore season. Eli Henderson began playing center as a junior after working all off-season to perfect his snapping.
Check out updated scouting reports on the future Hogs:
Hollingsworth's first step is evident. He showed a solid get off in his sophomore film but in his junior film it has definitely improved to a point where he can win reps simply by beating opposing blockers off the snap. I love the way his coaches use him as well. He plays multiple techniques in multiple fronts and has for several years. It translates well in that he’ll be more comfortable being a mismatch due to having experience in games making reads as a 7, 5, 4i, 3, and 2i technique.
