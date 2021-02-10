HawgBeat - SCOUTING: Henderson, Hollingsworth make strides in junior season campaigns

Arkansas's three 2022 commits wrapped up their junior seasons and we have the tape! DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney sat out most of the season with a knee injury but Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth and South Carolina center Eli Henderson had plenty to show.

Hollingsworth got back on the field and had a strong season with 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks after a broken arm derailed his sophomore season. Eli Henderson began playing center as a junior after working all off-season to perfect his snapping.

Check out updated scouting reports on the future Hogs: