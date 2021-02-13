HawgBeat - Jimmy Smith hauls in Georgia 4-star running back Rashod Dubinion

Arkansas follows up a top 10 win over Missouri with a big commitment courtesy of Sam Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith. Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) 4-star running back Rashod Dubinion called the Hogs and committed to Arkansas over 24 other DI offers including Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech and Auburn.

Dubinion is the star running back for Cedar Grove, where Smith was head coach prior to entering the college ranks. Dubinion is ranked No. 192 in the Rivals top 250 and he's No. 20 in the Peach State. As a versatile offensive weapon, he's earned himself the No. 4 rank amongst all-purpose backs on Rivals.

Dubinion is the fourth commit in Pittman's 2022 class–joining two in-state commits (JJ Hollingsworth, Dax Courtney) and South Carolina center Eli Henderson. Dubinion is the first 4-star commit in the class–so far.

ANALYSIS

COACH'S TAKE