HawgBeat - Coach's Take: Miguel Patrick discusses new RB commit Rashod Dubinion

The Razorbacks added their fourth commit for the 2022 class on Saturday night–Cedar Grove 4-star running back Rashod Dubinion. Dubinion joins Greenland DL JJ Hollingsworth, DeWitt TE Dax Courtney and Byrnes (SC) OL Eli Henderson.

HawgBeat caught up with former Cedar Grove head coach Miguel Patrick to get the inside scoop on Dubinion and what he'll be bringing to the Hill in 2022. Patrick took over the head coaching job at Cedar Grove after the departure of current Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith. After winning a state title in 2019 and going 4-5 in 2020, Patrick left Cedar Grove to become the head coach at Crisp County–former high school of 2021 signee Christopher "Pooh" Paul.

NIKKI: You've coached Rashod for three years, what are the Hogs getting in his talent?

COACH PATRICK: Arkansas is getting a special, special player that is multi-talented. He'll be a great running back in the SEC one day, but you can also put him in the slot or put him out wide and he'll make plays for you in the passing game. The biggest thing they're getting is a kid who's going to work extremely hard for them and he's going to represent them in the right way. He knows how to carry himself on and off the field, he's just an incredible kid.

NIKKI: How've you seen Rashod grow in the three years you've coached him?