HawgBeat - Dubinion to Arkansas: "I think it is a great fit for me and my ability"

It came down to a list of SEC programs, and Arkansas won out. He has a special connection to one of the coaches in Fayetteville, and that played a role, but the fit also stood out to Dubinion.

THE SITUATION: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star running back Rashod Dubinion started getting that feeling as the calendar rolled over to 2021. The 5-foot-10, 173 pound junior knew he didn't want to wait too late to commit, but he wasn't sure how early he wanted to decide either. The more he thought about it in January, he knew he was ready, and February 13 was the day.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I have been thinking about this decision for about a month, so Arkansas has been in my mind for a while," said Dubinion. "I went and talking to my parents and coaches about it, and now I made my decision.

"I was narrowing it down and I picked Arkansas over Florida, Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia.

"I have a great relationship with coach Jimmy Smith. I have known him for years, I played for him in a middle school all-star game, and we have been close since. He is a great guy I can trust and I am excited to play for him at Arkansas.

"There is more to my decision than just coach Smith. Arkansas really recruited me well. They showed a lot of love, they showed me they wanted me, and they made me feel at home.

"I see my fit in the Arkansas offense the same as it is in my high school offense. They want to use me everywhere. They see me as a running back, as a wide receiver and as a return guy for them. They like my speed and how I play the game. I think it is a great fit for me and my ability.

"I am very excited about this decision and my future. I didn't grow up thinking I was going to be one that went to college, so to be going to a school like Arkansas to play football and get an education, that is a great feeling for me and my family."