The Arkansas Razorbacks added a third 2022 commit on Monday night, 3-star offensive lineman Eli Henderson out of Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina. Henderson called the Hogs over Georgia and Arizona State after visiting Fayetteville this past weekend and loving the trip.

Henderson was first offered by Sam Pittman after a camp in Athens. He was then one of Pittman's first offers when he got to Arkansas in December. Ever since, the two have shared weekly communication, which usually began with Pittman asking Henderson when he was going to commit.

"Coach Pittman, at this point he's almost like a grandpa figure, he's awesome," Henderson told Rivals ahead of his visit. "He saw what he needed to see that day (at camp) and that's not something I take lightly. He's a guru, he puts people in the NFL and he's the dude to be playing for, so if he sees something in you, that means something.

"I call them every week and every single time I pick up the phone they say, 'Eli, you committin?' They tell me they need me and want me, I know that's recruiting but with Pittman and Coach Davis, I feel like they're genuine about wanting me to play for them."

Despite few offers in hand heading into his junior season, 6-foot-4, 285-pound Henderson has the attention of top programs in the nation including Clemson, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, Boston College and Florida. They're waiting to see tape of the high-level 3-star in action at center after playing mostly tackle and guard.

"I've always been bigger than everyone and my dad said, 'You're probably going to be a center, I can feel it,'" Henderson said. "I don't really know any 6-4, 290 centers in my class, so I figured I might as well give it a try. We tried it last year and I was so nervous having the ball in my hand for the first time but this offseason, not to brag, my snaps are light years from where they were before."

The Razorbacks are still after Maumelle tackle Andrew Chamblee and Robinson tackle E'Marion Harris but Henderson's commitment, just a couple days after the commitment of DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, could really get the class moving.

Only four teams have three or more commits at the moment for 2022: Arkansas, Penn State, Ohio State and LSU.