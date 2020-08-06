The Razorbacks are going full force on the 2022 recruiting class now with 18 members of the 2021 class on board and they're leading the way in the recruitment of South Carolina offensive lineman Eli Henderson.

Henderson was first offered by Sam Pittman at Georgia and he was one of Pittman's very first offers when he got to the Hill in December. The guard-turned center has only added one more offer since, Arizona State, but he has a lot of teams waiting to see how his junior season unfolds.

"With me moving to center, it's a big move," Henderson said. "Some guys aren't natural at moving and snapping the ball at the same time, so they want to see me snapping in games and in pads. It's one thing to be a guard or a tackle, center's a whole other aspect to the game."

Henderson's heard from Clemson, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, Boston College and Florida but Pittman's early evaluation of his talent is plenty enough validation.

"Coach Pittman, at this point he's almost like a grandpa figure, he's awesome," Henderson said. "He saw what he needed to see that day (at camp) and that's not something I take lightly. He's a guru, he puts people in the NFL and he's the dude to be playing for, so if he sees something in you, that means something.