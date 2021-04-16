HawgBeat - Four-star ATH Quincey McAdoo flips to Arkansas

THE SITUATION

Quincey McAdoo’s time at a Florida State commitment was short-lived and needed little time to realize his next step. The four-star athlete from Clarendon (Ark.) High School backed off his commitment to the Seminoles on Monday. Now, McAdoo is staying home to play for the Razorbacks. McAdoo is the No. 3-ranked player in the state behind only uncommitted four-star tackle E’Marion Harris and four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who recently pledged to Texas A&M. It's a colossal flip for Sam Pittman and receivers coach Kenny Guiton. Credit the Hogs' 2022 commitments for forcing the issue. "Everybody has been showing me love. Arkansas doesn't like it," McAdoo told Rivals last month when discussing teams attempting to change his mind. "It's a good class going to Arkansas in my grade ... it's a lot of talent," he added on the Razorbacks' push. "A lot of the in-state kids going there want me to stay in-state, too." McAdoo has split time at safety, linebacker, receiver and running back for his high school team, but projects as a wide receiver at the next level. At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, McAdoo brings size, speed and strong hands to the Razorbacks’ receiving corps. He joins an Arkansas class that is up to nine commitments and entered the weekend ranked No. 14 nationally. McAdoo is the fifth in-state player in the haul and the first pass-catcher of the group.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"This biggest part for me is staying home near by family. I was really thinking about how hard it would be for them to get to Florida every weekend. I don't want to go through college without my family being there to see me and support me doing what I love to do." "We were on board with Florida State and my mom said she was gonna make games. Florida State has coaches that can recruit -- I'm not gonna lie and I have a lot of ton respect for them -- but we decided to stay home. I'm a momma's boy, so I've got be close to (home) see my mom." "James (Jointer) and (new high school teammate) Dax (Courtney) both played roles, too. They played a role with my staying home. I'm cool with them and I'd love to play a sport with them that we all love. The three of us, together, hopefully we change a lot of stuff around." "Coach (Kenny) Guiton is one of the coolest coaches I've ever talked to. They just made me feel like staying home was the right choice to make. I feel no doubt that Arkansas could use some receivers and my game can change Arkansas around a bit."

RIVALS REACTION