HawgBeat - Coach's Take: Lee Larkan discusses new Arkansas DE commit JJ Hollingsworth

NIKKI: What does JJ bring to the table for your team and what is he going to be bringing to Arkansas?

COACH LARKAN: He's a big, strong, athletic kid who can move. Especially in high school, he's got a chance to be a dominant player and there's not a lot of guys that look like him in high school football. I think he'll have a great, great two more years here.

NIKKI: When did JJ have his growth spurt?

COACH LARKAN: I think he's always been big. I think he grew this week. I mean, he's always been bigger than the rest of the kids. That doesn't always translate but he's always had pretty good aggressiveness and you just knew at some point it was going to take hold.

NIKKI: How's his work ethic?