HawgBeat - Parkview running back Jointer commits to Arkansas over Mizzou, FSU, more

Stay locked on HawgBeat for more coverage of Jointer's commitment ceremony, live from Little Rock.

The football team would not be denied their share of the spotlight this week, joining many other Hog teams this week with a huge win of their own–courtesy of Parkview running back James Jointer. The 3-star called the Hogs on Saturday afternoon, joining Sam Pittman's 2022 class.

Jointer racked up 29 offers from coast to coast over the course of two years but it was always the Razorbacks staying consistent with the Natural State native.

Jointer saw a major surge in interest after putting out his junior tape but cut his list down to a top eight of Arkansas, Missouri, FSU, Tennessee, Utah, Arizona State, Michigan State and Purdue in mid-February. With the recruiting dead period continued through April, the running back couldn't hold the Hogs off any longer.

Jointer is the second running back to commit to Coach Jimmy Smith in the last month. Rivals250 Georgia native Rashod Dubinion picked the Hogs three weeks ago, giving Arkansas a nice one-two punch for 2022.

The running back's commitment also gives Arkansas three pledges from the Natural State early with more coming. Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth was commit number one for the Hogs, joined shortly after by DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney. The Razorbacks have offered a total of nine in-state juniors.

The Parkview standout earned his Arkansas offer from the Chad Morris staff after his sophomore season and he remained a high priority despite a knee injury that took him out for an offseason. Smith reoffered on a Junior Day at this time a year ago, making it a fitting time for Jointer to announce his decision.

As a junior, Jointer rushed for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 17.3 yards per catch as well.

