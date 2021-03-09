HawgBeat - Coach's Take: Kirk Horton discusses new OL commit Andrew Chamblee

Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee chose the Hogs over Florida, Michigan State and many other DI offers on Saturday, joining Sam Pittman's growing 2022 class.

To get the inside scoop, HawgBeat reached out to Maumelle head coach Kirk Horton. Though Chamblee is the first prospect out of Maumelle to commit to the Hogs, Horton's also coaching DT Arkansas target Nico Davillier.

NIKKI: How long have you coached Andrew?



COACH HORTON: "He enrolled at Maumelle, he was just a ninth grader and a great looking young man. He had a lot of size and athleticism naturally. He started every game for us his sophomore year and I got to see him grow even more between his sophomore and junior year. I know why he's getting all this attention, I get to see it every day at practice and I don't think he's done getting better."