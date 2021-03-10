HawgBeat - In-state linebacker Kaden Henley commits to the Razorbacks

"I felt like it was the best decision for me and I felt comfortable committing because of the type of people on staff at Arkansas," Henley said.

The Razorbacks add commit number seven to the 2022 class on Wednesday night. Shiloh Christian two-way athlete Kaden Henley cashed in on his new scholarship offer just a few hours after receiving it.

A regular old Wednesday turned into a pretty great day for Henley. The junior was called into his coach's office where he'd receive some life-changing news.

"Coach Conaway called me into his office, I had no idea what was happening, Coach Pittman, Coach Odom and Coach Scherer were all on the phone," Henley told Rivals. "They said, 'We want you to play football here and we're extremely excited about you.' It was awesome."

The linebacker/tight end/h-back undoubtedly caught Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom's attention this season while Odom was watching his own son play for the Saints. The squad took it the distance and won the 4A state championship over Rivercrest.

Playing linebacker where the Razorbacks are recruiting him, Henley racked up 159 tackles (109 solo), 26 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles with a recovery and one defensive touchdown.

"They like the physicality and the size that I have, and how hard I play," Henley said.

Programs like New Mexico, Navy, Liberty, Air Force and more began offering in February but the Arkansas offer was his first in the Power Five.

Henley isn't an Arkansas native like the majority of in-state prospects the Hogs have offered. Kaden's father Ashley Henley is the linebackers coach at Shiloh Christian and the family moved two years ago from Oklahoma. Despite not growing up a Hog fan, Henley said he's become more of one over time considering the university is just 10 minutes away.

"Arkansas is a great school with a great campus," Henley said. Those dudes are there for a reason, they're going to do a great job."

Henley becomes Arkansas's second commit on the defensive side of the ball, joining Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth. He's also the fifth in-state commit out of 10 in-state prospects the Hogs have offered–running back James Jointer from Parkview, DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney and Maumelle defensive tackle Andrew Chamblee are the other three. Arkansas also has two out-of-state commits, Rivals 250 running back Rashod Dubinion and South Carolina center Eli Henderson.

Left on the board in-state for the Razorbacks are Robinson OL E'Marion Harris and Maumelle DT Nico Davillier. The Hogs are also still in hot pursuit of Clarendon ATH and Florida State commit Quincey McAdoo.

ANALYSIS

"Henley is a really high-effort blocker on the offensive side of the ball, which fits in well with what Sam Pittman wants to do with a power running game and dominating in the trenches. Defensively, he flies to the ball and gets down the line of scrimmage in a hurry. He’s a high-energy player." - Regional analyst Sam Spiegelman

READ NEXT: NEXT 3 UP: Prospects who could commit to Arkansas