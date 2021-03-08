With three new additions in the last month, two in the last weekend, Arkansas's 2022 class is working with some momentum that could result in a few more decisions soon.

Arkansas has five commits locked in on the offensive side–DeWitt TE Dax Courtney, Byrne OL Eli Henderson, Cedar Grove RB Rashod Dubinion, Parview RB James Jointer and Maumelle OL Andrew Chamblee. The defense is trailing behind with just one addition, JJ Hollingsworth, and they're looking for their first big win since July of 2020.

Here's a look at three prospects who could shut down their recruitments in favor of the Razorbacks in the coming weeks.