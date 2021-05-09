HawgBeat - Razorbacks land top Natural State OL, 4-star E'Marion Harris

The top player in the Natural State is staying home. E'Marion "Big E" Harris knew back in December what he would do but he called the Hogs on Sunday in front of friends and family at Joe T. Robinson High School, committing to Arkansas over Georgia, Oklahoma and more than a dozen other DI offers.

"Really, just getting closer with the coaches up there and them making me feel like they were going to treat me well and treat me like one of their kids basically," Harris shared on what caused him to feel sure in his decision. "I always dreamed about going to Arkansas as a little kid. It feels great, I get to play for my home state."

The Razorbacks have recruited Harris over multiple staffs and years. The 6-foot-7, 338-pound rising senior got his first offer from Alabama in 2018. He was one of the first recruits Sam Pittman reoffered when he was hired at Arkansas and he's now the third offensive line commit for second-year coach Brad Davis.

"Davis is a big factor, he told me straight up that he'll treat me as one of his own, he's going to help me through the process up there and after college as well," Harris said.

The Little Rock native has NFL aspirations and Pittman wants to help him get there as a bookend on his offensive line, like he's done with many others before him.

"I like Sam Pittman a lot, he's a funny dude and there's always character in the room," Harris said.