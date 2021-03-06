HawgBeat - Maumelle OL Andrew Chamblee calls the Hogs over Florida, Michigan St, more

Stay locked on HawgBeat for more coverage of Chamblee's commitment ceremony, live from Little Rock.

Arkansas's 2022 class is growing rapidly now with another addition this month. Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee announced his decision to commit to the Razorbacks over Florida, Michigan State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in Little Rock.

Holding 19 Division-I offers, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle is ranked No. 4 in the state of Arkansas and the second-ranked offensive lineman behind fellow Arkansas offer E'Marion Harris.

Chamblee was one of the first prospects offered in the Natural State in his class by Chad Morris and he was promptly reoffered by Sam Pittman and Brad Davis.

Chamblee is now the second offensive lineman in the 2022 class, joining South Carolina center Eli Henderson.

On top of playing basketball and prepping for his senior season, the lineman will be tasked with bringing his teammate, defensive tackle Nico Davillier on board as well. Chamblee is the first Maumelle High player to commit to the Hogs. Maumelle replaced Oak Grove High–former home of Darren McFadden.

The commitment is a massive win for Davis given the competition for his services. Chamblee had expressed interest in wanting to visit programs like Florida and Michigan State before making a decision but the Hogs' pressure )and the extended dead period) won out.

