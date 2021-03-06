 HawgBeat - Scouting Report: New Arkansas OL commit Andrew Chamblee
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-06 14:31:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Scouting Report: New Arkansas OL commit Andrew Chamblee

Maumelle tackle Andrew Chamblee at a Rivals 3-stripe camp.
Maumelle tackle Andrew Chamblee at a Rivals 3-stripe camp. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Jeff Savage
HawgBeat Contributor
New Arkansas commit Andrew Chamblee is an exceptional get for the Hogs. At 6-foot-6 and about 290 pounds, he fits exceptionally well at left or right tackle and should be able to contribute sooner rather than later on the Hill.

