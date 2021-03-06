HawgBeat - Coach's Take: Brad Bolding discusses new RB commit James Jointer

The Razorbacks added a second running back to their 2022 class on Saturday afternoon–Parkview 3-star James Jointer.

HawgBeat caught up with Parkview head coach Brad Bolding to get the inside scoop on the strong shifty back from Little Rock. Bolding is now on a hot streak with Arkansas prospects. Jointer joins 2021 additions Erin Outley and Landon Rogers as future Razorbacks molded by Bolding.