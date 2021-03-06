 HawgBeat - Coach's Take: Brad Bolding discusses new RB commit James Jointer
News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-06 14:26:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Coach's Take: Brad Bolding discusses new RB commit James Jointer

New Razorback running back commit.
New Razorback running back commit. (Ian Aaron (@coziest15))
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

The Razorbacks added a second running back to their 2022 class on Saturday afternoon–Parkview 3-star James Jointer.

HawgBeat caught up with Parkview head coach Brad Bolding to get the inside scoop on the strong shifty back from Little Rock. Bolding is now on a hot streak with Arkansas prospects. Jointer joins 2021 additions Erin Outley and Landon Rogers as future Razorbacks molded by Bolding.

