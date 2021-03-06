HawgBeat - Coach's Take: Brad Bolding discusses new RB commit James Jointer

Coach's Take: Brad Bolding discusses new RB commit James Jointer
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
The Razorbacks added a second running back to their 2022 class on Saturday afternoon–Parkview 3-star James Jointer.
HawgBeat caught up with Parkview head coach Brad Bolding to get the inside scoop on the strong shifty back from Little Rock. Bolding is now on a hot streak with Arkansas prospects. Jointer joins 2021 additions Erin Outley and Landon Rogers as future Razorbacks molded by Bolding.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news