HawgBeat - 4-star WR Quincey McAdoo flips to home state Hogs

Clarendon wide receiver Quincey McAdoo has flipped his commitment from Florida State to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the span of five days.

McAdoo initially committed to the Seminoles on January 10th but the Hogs stayed consistent in their recruitment efforts. The coaches' and the commits' hard work paid of when they got their first flip of the class on Friday.

Arkansas intends to take roughly three wide receivers in the 2022 class and the Clarendon standout gives them a very good starting point.

The 4-star is Kenny Guiton's first as a P5 position coach and he continues Arkansas's streak of landing heavily recruited wide receivers. McAdoo shined just a few weeks ago in Atlanta:

"He showcased the hands, speed and ability to make outstretched grabs away from his body while being guarded well by an elite defensive back."

Though he may eventually be reclassified as a wide receiver, McAdoo is currently the 16th-ranked "athlete" prospect in the nation, and he's ranked No. 3 in the Natural State with his 4.46 speed.

From his sophomore through junior season, McAdoo earned 12 Division-I offers including Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-3, 173-pound 4-star is commitment No. 9 for the Razorbacks, joining Rivals250 safety Myles Rowser (MI), Rivals250 running back Rashod Dubinion (GA), 3-star offensive linemen Andrew Chamblee (AR) and Eli Henderson (SC), 3-star tight end Dax Courtney (AR), 3-star linebacker Kaden Henley (AR), 3-star running back Jointer (AR) and 3-star defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth (AR).

MORE: Meet the Razorbacks' 2022 Class