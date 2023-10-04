FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas men's basketball team held its annual Red-White Showcase inside Barnhill Arena on Wednesday evening and the Red team emerged victorious of the the White team with an 88-70 win in front of a solid showing from Razorback fans.

Sophomore guard Joseph Pinion led the Red team with a game-high 20 points in the contest and he drained three 3-pointers. Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Louisville transfer El Ellis added 16 points and six assists for the Red squad.

Cincinatti transfer Jeremiah Davenport was the start of the show for the White team. The sharp-shooting guard drained 5-of-8 shots from three and he totaled a team-best 19 points — all of which came in the first half.

Here are some overall thoughts, observations, more stats and quotes from after the scrimmage...