OV Recap: Hogs host potential late addition in DT Ayobami Tifase

Arkansas might not be done adding pieces to its roster for the upcoming season.

Even though they’ve already filled up their 2022 class, the Razorbacks welcomed a late-qualifier in defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase for an official visit this week.

He’s still considering other options, but it sounds like he had a good time in Fayetteville and it put Arkansas in a good spot in his recruitment.

"The visit was amazing,” Tifase said. “I met a lot of people. I got locked in with a lot of guys on the team and they were amazing. They showed me around. This place is a very good place to live.”

While he got to connect with defensive line coach Deke Adams and graduate assistant Keith Jones, it was his conversation with head coach Sam Pittman that left an impression on him.

Tifase described the third-year coach as an “amazing guy” and pointed to their time together as the best part of his visit.