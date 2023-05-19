Holt was 3 for 4 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored. The native of Greenwood also added a pair of outstanding plays in the field that were critical for saving runs.

"He did a great job," Van Horn said of Holt's performance on Thursday. "I mean, offensively, three hits, scored a run. Saved a couple of runs with his glove. I don’t know, he just had a great game. It’s nice having somebody down there in the bottom third of the order starting rallies and also driving in runs."

Stovall hasn't played since April 29 and filling in for him has been Holt — a transfer from Crowder College — who's made the blow of losing the star sophomore hurt a little less.

In the first game since head coach Dave Van Horn announced that second baseman Peyton Stovall is done for the season with a torn labrum, Peyton Holt put together a strong performance in place of Stovall to help the No. 2 Razorbacks defeat Vanderbilt, 8-2.

Over the last seven conference games, Holt is batting with a .423 average. He's getting the job done at the plate, as well as being nearly perfect in the field at second.

"He’s played good defense," Van Horn said. "I felt like his best position was second base coming out of fall ball. He just seemed to have a little feel over there and works around the bag well.

"And on the offensive end...you never know how it’s going to go offensively for a guy who hasn’t been an every-day starter and then he gets plugged in. But you know he had a couple of pretty good games throughout the season in mid-week games. And I do think he’s a gamer. I think he has a mentality about him that he thinks he can."

After Vanderbilt intentionally walked Brady Slavens to load the bases and get to Holt in the top of the fourth, the Razorback second baseman hit an RBI single to the shortstop and another run scored on the play courtesy of a throwing error on the shortstop.

Later on in the game, Holt hit a one-out double to left-center and eventually scored via a wild pitch to extend Arkansas' lead to 8-2 in the top of the seventh.

"You know, just taking the approach that we talked about prior to the game," Holt said. "Just go out there, stay relaxed and then just taking my approach. Then just seeing, doing what I do."

With Stovall's season being officially over, Holt is going to the ballpark each day knowing that his name is going to be on the lineup card. While it might not be for the best reason, Holt is making the most of his opportunity.

"I mean it sucks how it happened, prayers out to Stovall, hope everything goes good with his recovery," Holt said. "But I mean it’s my spot now, and I’ve just got to do everything I can to play my butt off and help the team win in any way I can, and just keep playing hard."

Not only is Holt playing hard, but he is providing pivotal performances like Thursday's that played a factor in Arkansas' win.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt will get together for Game 2 at Hawkins Field in Nashville at 7 p.m. CT on Friday. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.